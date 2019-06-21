THE DAMNED THINGS Release "Something Good" Animated Video
June 21, 2019, 31 minutes ago
Fresh off the release of their new album, High Crimes, heavy rock powerhouse The Damned Things has released a brand new animated video for their fan-favorite single, “Something Good”. Watch below:
Catch the band in Chicago this September for a performance at Riot Fest. Tickets on sale now, here.
High Crimes was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Amon Amarth) and is the follow up to 2010’s hugely successful debut album, Ironiclast. Order High Crimes in both digital and physical formats from this location.
"Cells"
"Something Good"
"Invincible"
"Omen"
"Carry A Brick"
"Storm Catcher"
"Young Hearts"
"Keep Crawling"
"Let Me Be (Your Girl)"
"The Fire Is Cold"
"Omen" lyric video:
"Something Good" lyric video:
“Cells” video:
The Damned Things lineup:
Keith Buckley - vocals
Scott Ian - guitar
Joe Trohman - guitar
Dan Andriano - bass
Andy Hurley - drums