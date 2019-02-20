THE DAMNED THINGS Supergroup Featuring ANTHRAX, EVERY TIME I DIE, FALL OUT BOY Members Reveal New Lineup; High Crimes Album Due In April
February 20, 2019, 2 hours ago
The Damned Things, the supergroup featuring members of Anthrax, Every Time I Die, and Fall Out Boy, will release their new album, High Crimes, on April 26th via Nuclear Blast. Album details are forthcoming.
The Damned Things have revealed their new lineup. Bassist Dan Andriano (Alkaline Trio) joins the band in place of Josh Newton (Every Time I Die), while guitarist Rob Caggiano (Anthrax, Volbeat) is also out.
Upcoming live dates:
May
4 - Welcome to Rockville - Jacksonville, FL
11 - Epicenter Festival - Rockingham, NC
The Damned Things lineup:
Keith Buckley - vocals
Scott Ian - guitar
Joe Trohman - guitar
Dan Andriano - bass
Andy Hurley - drums
(Photo - The Damned Things Facebook)