THE DAMNED THINGS Supergroup Featuring ANTHRAX, EVERY TIME I DIE, VOLBEAT Members Talk Next Release - “We've Loosened Up A Bit And Learned To Let Our Major Influences Speak”

In a new interview with Alternative Press, Every Time I Die’s Keith Buckley discusses the next release from The Damned Things, the supergroup which also features Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, Every Time I Die bassist Josh Newton and Volbeat’s Rob Caggiano.

"While we have more than enough material for an EP, we are still very much in the 'demo' phase," Buckley told AP, "rearranging riffs and trying different things vocally. And though it's a little too early to say what the next release will sound like comprehensively, we've taken a different approach to writing this time around. Things are more atmospheric and weirder. We've loosened up a bit and learned to let our major influences speak. In that way, it's the truest sound we're capable of."

