THE DARK ELEMENT Featuring Former NIGHTWISH Vocalist, Ex-SONATA ARCTICA Guitarist To Release Songs The Night Sings Album In November; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

The Dark Element, the project fronted by former Nightwish vocalist Anette Olzon, together with Finnish guitarist and songwriter Jani Liimatainen, will release the follow-up to their self-titled debut album, entitled Songs The Night Sings, on November 8 via Frontiers Music Srl.

First single, pre-orders, and more info coming soon. Check out the cover art and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

"Not Your Monster"

"Songs The Night Sings"

"When It All Comes Down"

"Silence Between The Words"

"Pills On My Pillow"

"To Whatever End"

"The Pallbearer Walks Alone"

"Get Out Of My Head"

"If I Had A Heart"

"You Will Learn"

"I Have To Go"

Stay tuned for further details, coming soon.