THE DARKNESS Streaming New Song “Live ‘Til I Die”; Easter Is Cancelled Album Out Now

October 4, 2019, 28 minutes ago

news hard rock the darkness

THE DARKNESS Streaming New Song “Live ‘Til I Die”; Easter Is Cancelled Album Out Now

The Darkness have released their new album, Easter Is Cancelled, available via Cooking Vinyl. The album track “Live ‘Til I Die" is available for streaming below.

Easter Is Cancelled is released digitally and in full physical glory as a standard CD, digipak CD with bonus tracks, gatefold LP, limited edition color vinyl gatefold LP and cassette. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Rock And Roll Deserves To Die”
“How Can I Lose Your Love”
“Live ‘Til I Die”
“Heart Explodes”
“Deck Chair”
“Easter Is Cancelled”
“Heavy Metal Lover”
“In Another Life”
“Choke On It”
“We Are The Guitar Men”

“Live ‘Til I Die”:

"Easter Is Cancelled":

"Heart Explodes" video:

"Heart Explodes" lyric video:

“Rock And Roll Deserves To Die” video:

(Photo - Simon Emmett)



Featured Audio

OPETH – “Heart In Hand” (Nuclear Blast)

OPETH – “Heart In Hand” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews