THE DARKNESS Streaming New Song “Live ‘Til I Die”; Easter Is Cancelled Album Out Now

The Darkness have released their new album, Easter Is Cancelled, available via Cooking Vinyl. The album track “Live ‘Til I Die" is available for streaming below.

Easter Is Cancelled is released digitally and in full physical glory as a standard CD, digipak CD with bonus tracks, gatefold LP, limited edition color vinyl gatefold LP and cassette. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Rock And Roll Deserves To Die”

“How Can I Lose Your Love”

“Live ‘Til I Die”

“Heart Explodes”

“Deck Chair”

“Easter Is Cancelled”

“Heavy Metal Lover”

“In Another Life”

“Choke On It”

“We Are The Guitar Men”

“Live ‘Til I Die”:

"Easter Is Cancelled":

"Heart Explodes" video:

"Heart Explodes" lyric video:

“Rock And Roll Deserves To Die” video:

