THE DARKNESS Streaming New Song “Live ‘Til I Die”; Easter Is Cancelled Album Out Now
October 4, 2019, 28 minutes ago
The Darkness have released their new album, Easter Is Cancelled, available via Cooking Vinyl. The album track “Live ‘Til I Die" is available for streaming below.
Easter Is Cancelled is released digitally and in full physical glory as a standard CD, digipak CD with bonus tracks, gatefold LP, limited edition color vinyl gatefold LP and cassette. Order here.
Tracklisting:
“Rock And Roll Deserves To Die”
“How Can I Lose Your Love”
“Live ‘Til I Die”
“Heart Explodes”
“Deck Chair”
“Easter Is Cancelled”
“Heavy Metal Lover”
“In Another Life”
“Choke On It”
“We Are The Guitar Men”
“Live ‘Til I Die”:
"Easter Is Cancelled":
"Heart Explodes" video:
"Heart Explodes" lyric video:
“Rock And Roll Deserves To Die” video:
(Photo - Simon Emmett)