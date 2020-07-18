THE DAVID Z FOUNDATION Raises Over $34,000 For Children’s Music Scholarships

The David Z Foundation held its 3rd Annual Fundraiser last Tuesday, July 14th, and raised over $34,000 for children’s music scholarship programs in memory of David Z.

The five-hour fundraiser on Facebook live featured guest appearances and performances by some of the biggest names in rock including: Bret Michaels, Nuno Bettencourt, Dee Snider, Mike Portnoy, Rikki Rockett, Jeff Scott Soto, Don Dokken, Joel Hoekstra, Chris Caffery, Tiffany, Eddie Trunk, Charlie Benante, Richie Kotzen, John Moyer, Russell Allen, Alex Skolnick, James LoMenzo, Dug Pinnick, Ra Diaz, Carla Harvey, Chris Jericho, Ira Black, Eric Martin, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal and many more (see videos below).

“ZO2” featuring the spirit of David Z:

“YYZ” featuring Mike Portnoy:

“Listen To The Music” featuring members of Adrenaline Mob and Trans-Siberian Orchestra:

“The Show Must Go On” featuring Bohemian Queen:

“C’mon And Love Me” featuring Charlie Benante, Carla Harvey, Ra Diaz and Alex Skolnick:

“Juke Box Hero” featuring the Ultimate Jam Night house band:

Donations to the fundraiser can be made here

About the David Z Foundation:

The David Z Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises money for music education in memory of David Zablidowsky.

"Our mission is to provide young aspiring musicians the proper tools needed to succeed in the industry on a professional and sustainable level. To help accomplish this, we have created the David Z Modern Musician program: an original music curriculum composed of three parts: individual instruction (The Lessons), group performance (The Band) and an industry/business class (The Workshop). The program runs for a full school year and ends with a live performance showcase. The money we raise goes towards maintaining the program year round and offering scholarships to students to off set the cost of tuition. So far we have run the program two years in a row at the Brooklyn College prep Center which focuses on students ages 3-18. The goal this year is to start a DZMM program in LA as well and have them running on both coasts."

For more information about Tuesday’s show, visit Facebook.