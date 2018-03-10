THE DEAD CENTURIES Premiere "Blood Dragon" Guitar Playthrough Video

Unleashing their debut album Race Against Time this past January, Ottawa's instrumental progressive metal trio The Dead Centuries' full length features ten tracks of melodic, high energy and refreshing material. Influenced by Protest The Hero, Periphery, Paul Gilbert, Sithu Aye and Intervals, their release is full of hook and sinker compositions, shining guitar riffs and overall escapades through their instrumental progressive metal. Now, The Dead Centuries are showcasing their shredding chops with a guitar playthrough for "Blood Dragon".

"Blood Dragon is another high energy song focusing on the interaction between guitar lines. It features a dance inspired two-handed guitar section which blends complexity with listenability. The final section of the song changes pace for a guitar solo which features bursts of harmonized guitar to add moments of increased intensity," comments guitarist Adam Tremblett.

Tracklisting:

"Freddy Lounds"

"Gotham"

"Reboot"

"Tree Fort"

"Blood Dragon"

"Attack of The Mutant" ft. guest solo Jeff Tremblett

"Venus Gospel"

"Overdrive" ft. guest guitar solo James Krul (Mandroid Echostar)

"Attack of The Mutant Pt. II"

"Souvenir"

Album stream:

Album band lineup:

Adam Tremblett – Guitar, Bass, Programming

Bryant McNamara – Drums

Live band lineup:

Adam Tremblett – Guitar

Bryant McNamara – Drums

Jacob McSheffrey - Guitar

(Photo - Adrienne Row-Smith)