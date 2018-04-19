THE DEAD DAISIES Announce European / UK Summer Tour; Burn It Down Album Burns Up The Charts

Hot off their sold-out UK and European Tour in support of their latest album Burn It Down, The Dead Daisies are announcing a full UK & European summer tour, which sees them perform at a mix of festivals, headline dates as well as shows with The Scorpions, Guns N' Roses and Joe Satriani.

Dates are as follows:

July

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest

9 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol

11 - Lisboa, Portugal - The Legends of Rock with The Scorpions

14 - Lasko, Slovenia - Beer & Flowers Festival

16 - Tallinn, Estonia - Lasnamäe with Guns N' Roses

18 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

19 - Saint-Julien, Switzerland - Festival Guitare en Scene with Joe Satriani

20 - Burglengenfeld, Germany - VAZ

21 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

22 - Praha, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

25 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

27 - Holmfirth, UK - Picture Drome

28 - Pentrich, UK - Rock & Blues Custom Show

29 - Ebbw Vale, UK - Steelhouse Festival

Burn It Down has entered the charts around the world. Led by a #6 in the US Billboard Heatseekers Chart, a #10 in the prestigious German Media Control Charts, #12 in the US Hard Music Charts, #14 in the UK Sales Charts, #15 in both Switzerland and Austria as well as numerous other chart entries around the world, the album very much delivered on the promise of “Burning down everything in its path!"

At radio, the single “Rise Up” has been added to massive playlists worldwide. The track is climbing the US-airplay charts (currently #46 at Active Rock), is on huge stations in Germany, Italy, France, Sweden and Spain as well as UK’s prestigious Planet Rock Radio adding both the single and the teaser track “Resurrected” to their A-Playlist.

Before the band return to Europe in July, they will go back to Japan to play three packed headline shows in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.

The Dead Daisies are: Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream), Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), Deen Castronovo (Bad English, Journey) and David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

Rock is indeed alive and well!

(Band photo by Danny Jungslund)