THE DEAD DAISIES Announce Live & Louder 2017 World Tour; New “Make Some Noise” Live Video Streaming

High octane, rip-roaring hard rockers, The Dead Daisies, have announced a massive world tour in celebration of the release of Live & Louder, the band’s highly-anticipated live outing, out on May 19th 2017 via Spitfire Music/SPV.

In addition to prestigious high profile UK & European festival appearances throughout all of June, The Dead Daisies are set to enthral Japanese fans with their highly-coveted return to the land of the Rising Sun in July after which they’ll travel to South America to make their long-awaited debut. It’s then back to Poland to play Woodstock, one of Europe’s biggest festivals. August and September will see the band embark on their first ever North American headline tour where demand has been steadily building after 2016’s smash success of Make Some Noise and their summer tour with the mighty KISS.

The tour will take the band to many new markets and revisit some old stomping grounds. Lead Guitarist Doug Aldrich adds: "The Dead Daisies update: Getting my guitars ready for the 2017 Live & Louder Tour! We’re gonna be doing a quick blast this summer… come and hang with us when you hear about the band coming through! See ya soon for a good dose of the Daisies!"

The Live & Louder World Tour 2017 will visit the following countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, United Kingdom, Holland, France, Belgium, Hungary, Czech Republic, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Poland, Canada and the US.

Live & Louder will be available in multiple deluxe formats and perfectly captures the awesome vibe of their supreme, sweat drenched, roof-raising live sets, recorded on a heady high at the end of an unbelievable 2016. The result, once again mixed by Anthony Focx (Aerosmith, Bad Company), is an absolute stunner!

Lead singer John Corabi: “We’re extremely excited and proud of Live & Louder! A lot of the fans have been writing to us and saying how much they LOVED our records but were even more blown away by the band live. The album shows the world how truly loud and supportive The Dead Daisies fans are! Turn It Up!!!!”

More details on the upcoming release, as well as a new live video for “Make Some Noise”, can be found below.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Rock Hard Festival - Gelsenkirchen, Germany

3 - Rock In Vienna - Vienna, Austria

4 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

6 - Dynamo - Zürich, Switzerland

8 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

9 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden

11 - Download Festival - Donnington, United Kingdom

12 - Liquid Room - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

14 - Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

16 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

20 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

21 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

23 - Harley Days Festival - Hamburg, Germany

25 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

26 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

27 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

28 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

July

1 - Freigericht Rockt Festival - Freigericht, Germany

5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan

6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

12 - Opera de Arame - Curitiba, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

13 - Carioca Club - Sao Paulo, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

15 - Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina

16 - Teatro Vorterix - Rosario, Argentina

August

3 - Woodstock Poland - Kostrzyn, Poland

More dates to be announced.

Live & Louder, The Dead Daisies’ highly-anticipated live outing, is set for release on May 19th on Spitfire Music/SPV in a number of different formats. Again, the band listened to what the fans wanted and added a spectacular vinyl as well as a limited-edition box set that features, among other cool trinkets, an exclusive 7” vinyl single recorded at The Zoo at Planet Rock Radio’s highly coveted London fan-only gig in November 2016.

Live & Louder formats:

• Digipak (Contains CD & DVD & massive photo booklet. The DVD features an exclusive Live & Louder Documentary, a massive “Make Some Noise World Tour” Documentary, all music videos of the Make Some Noise album cycle and a picture gallery)

• Vinyl (Double 180g Multicolor Vinyl, Gatefold, Printed Inner Sleeves, 4-Page Booklet, CD in Paper-Sleeve)

• Limited Edition Box Set (contains Digipak with CD & DVD, Double 180g 12” Vinyl, Exclusive Colored-Vinyl 7” Single, Poster, Sticker, Button, Patch, PhotoCard)

• Digital Download & Stream

For additional information visit thedeaddaisies.com.

“Make Some Noise” live video:

Trailer:

Lineup:

Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) - Guitars

John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream) - Vocals

David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink) - Guitars

Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) - Bass

Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner) - Drums