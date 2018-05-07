THE DEAD DAISIES Announce North American Tour With Special Guest DIZZY REED’s HOOKERS & BLOW

The Dead Daisies are returning to North America! After a sold-out tour across the UK & Europe, the band are looking forward to rocking out with their US and Canadian fans.

The current single "Rise Up" is climbing the US-Active Rock Charts and being used extensively in NASCAR promotional campaigns across the country. The guys are also happy to announce that an old friend of the Daisies, Dizzy Reed, is bringing his band Hookers & Blow along as the tour’s special guest.

The Dead Daisies are currently on the final leg of their UK & European Burn It Down Tour, during which they’ll be shooting a music video for the bands next single “Dead And Gone” at Black Box Music (Rammstein, 30 Seconds To Mars, Linkin Park, Marilyn Manson) in Berlin before finishing in Milan on May 9th.

The album Burn It Down has entered the charts around the world. Led by a #6 in the US Billboard Heatseekers Chart, a #10 in the prestigious German Media Control Charts, #12 in the US Hard Music Charts, #14 in the UK Sales Charts, #15 in both Switzerland and Austria as well as numerous other chart entries around the world, the album very much delivered on the promise of “Burning down everything in its path”.

At radio, the single “Rise Up” has been added to massive playlists worldwide. The track is climbing the US-airplay charts (currently #42 at Active Rock), is on huge stations in Germany, Italy, France, Sweden and Spain as well as UK’s Planet Rock Radio adding both the single and the teaser track “Resurrected” to their A-Playlist.

The band will return to Japan late June to play three packed headline shows in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya before heading to Europe in July where they’ll play a series of Festivals along with dates with the Scorpions and Guns N' Roses.

Hookers & Blow, a now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi is celebrating its 15-year anniversary this year. Along with Reed and Grossi, the summer line up of Hookers & Blow that will tour as special guests of The Dead Daisies will include Robbie Crane of the Black Star Riders on bass and Mike Dupke (ex-W.A.S.P., John Mellencamp) on drums.

Most recently, Dizzy Reed released his very first solo record Rock & Roll Ain't Easy, featuring members of Guns N' Roses, No Doubt, Quiet Riot, Wasp, The Psychedelic Furs, Thin Lizzy and many more.

Tour dates:

August

15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

23 - London, ON - Harris Park

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

9 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

September

1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre