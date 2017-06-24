THE DEAD DAISIES Announce Three US Biker Event Performances This Summer

Coming off the band’s appearance at Europe's biggest biker city event the Hamburg Harley Days Festival in Hamburg, Germany (on Friday, June 23rd), The Dead Daisies will return to the U.S. for three major U.S biker events and performances that follow up the band’s debut Full Throttle Saloon appearance during the Sturgis motorcycle rally last year. The confirmed performances are as follows:

August 9 - The Full Throttle Saloon - Sturgis, SD

September

1 - The Easyriders Rodeo - Chillicothe, OH

2 - Harley-Davidson Museum - Milwaukee, WI (The National H.O.G. Rally)

“Riding gives you a sense of freedom,” explains singer John Corabi. “When your job, family, and daily pressures of life are weighing you down, you can fire up a bike, get on it and ride, and free yourself of everything. Plus, I think all men have an inner "bad boy" in them, and all women (deep inside) WANT a bad boy, as well. I have to admit I've felt a bit "tougher" while I'm riding...that is, until I chipped a nail…LOL.”

In addition to these three colossal bike events, The Dead Daisies are working with 12 of the largest Harley-Davidson dealers in the country as part of their Rock N Ride promotion to support their Dirty Dozen National Tour. This promotion will enable Harley-Davidson owners and customers in the appearance markets to have the chance to win tickets to the bands shows and a chance to meet the band.

For information and updates go to TheDeadDaisies.com.

Remaining dates on The Dead Daisies' Live & Louder World Tour are as listed:

June

25 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

26 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

27 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

28 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

July

1 - Freigericht Rockt Festival - Freigericht, Germany

5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan

6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

12 - Opera de Arame - Curitiba, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

13 - Carioca Club - Sao Paulo, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

15 - Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina

16 - Vorterix Rosario - Santa Fe, Argentina

19 - Club Chocolate - Santiago, Chile

21 - El Plaza Condesa - Mexico City, Mexico

August

3 - Woodstock Poland - Kostrzyn, Poland

10 - Arcada Theatre - Chicago, IL

11 - Shelter at Saint Andrews - Detroit, MI

12 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON

16 - House Of Independence - Asbury Park, NJ

17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV

Lineup:

Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) - guitars

John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream) - vocals

David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink) - guitars

Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) - bass

Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner) - drums