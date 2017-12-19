THE DEAD DAISIES Bassist MARCO MENDOZA To Release Viva La Rock Album In March; Teaser Video Posted, Tour Details Revealed

Viva La Rock is big, bad and beautiful. It reflects the larger than life personality of its creator Marco Mendoza both on and off stage.

The Los Angeles native who has a proud Spanish/Mexican heritage is usually found holding down the bass rock foundation with artists like Neal Schon (Journey), Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, Ted Nugent and can currently be found with new classic rock champions The Dead Daisies.

With a hard working ethic that sees him constantly out on the road either with The Dead Daisies or as a solo artist, he was delighted when Mighty Music offered him the opportunity to release an album that could propel his own brand of music to a wider public.

“I am really excited about the release of this album. It will be my first collection of new songs in seven years! I have been extremely busy with The Dead Daisies since 2013 so when the opportunity to get some new music together came along, I jumped at it! I hope you guys have as much fun listening to it as I did recording it!” says Marco.

The album was recorded in Copenhagen with the multi-talented Soren Andersen (Glenn Hughes/Mike Tramp/Electric Guitars) at the helm. The Soren/Marco collaboration proved to be the right way forward with the chemistry exploding in the studio, writing and producing some of the finest new rock songs that are screaming out to be heard through a radio somewhere in the world.

“VIVA LA ROCK!! Is a celebration of Music, Life & Rock & Roll, Peace and Love!” states Marco.

With the title track "Viva La Rock" thrusting out of the speakers as a worthy invitation to come and listen, Marco then takes you on a rollercoaster of musical emotions and sounds with a number of potential hit singles like "Rocketman", "Sue Is On The Run", and the ballad "Leah". With a cauldron full of influences caressing Marcos Rock sound including blues, funk and R&B, there is something for everyone that loves great music, and for good measure there a little of his past thrown in with a visit to "Chinatown" from Thin Lizzy, complete with a guest appearance by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus and Danish star Mike Tramp on additional vocals, then the Ted Nugent cover "Hey Baby". Throw it on your stereo or iPod and turn it up loud, you know you want to!

Viva La Rock is a major priority release for Scandinavia's premier rock/metal label Mighty Music, who in recent years has grown to become one of the more important record labels within the genre worldwide, not least due to succesful releases with The Tygers Of Pan Tang, Mike Tramp and Blitzkrieg.

Viva La Rock is to be released on March 2nd on ltd. colour LP, CD and digital and on January 19th the title song from the album will be out as single and music video. Check out an album teaser below.

Tracklisting:

"Viva La Rock"

"Sue Is On The Run"

"Rocketman"

"Sweetest Emotion"

"Chinatown"

"Burned"

"Love 2 U"

"Leah"

"Hey Baby"

"Let It Flow"

Teaser:

Marco Mendoza will support the Viva La Rock album with a European tour, which is currently being booked. First dates below:

February

17 - Schwerin, Germany - Speicher

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Halmtorvet 9

March

9 - Bückeburg, Germany - Schraub-Bar

10 - Isernhagen, Germany - Bluesgarage

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Hardrock Café

14 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Pitcher

16 - Viersen, Germany - Rockschicht

More dates across Europe to be added very soon.

(Photo - Fittipaldi Irene)