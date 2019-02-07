THE DEAD DAISIES Bassist MARCO MENDOZA To Tour Europe In March / April

Marco Mendoza, the acclaimed bassist of The Dead Daisies, Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake, will embark in a European spring tour in March and April. The musician just signed a deal with Seaside Touring and will bring the Viva La Rock 2019 Tour to several countries, in the dates stated below.

Mendoza comments: "I'm really looking forward to visiting the UK and Europe this coming spring, March and April. I will be bringing to you some music from my new release Vive La Rock and other favourites. Thank you for all your support, and i will see you there! Peace, love and respect always!"

Dates:

March

21 - A Coruña, Spain - Forum Celticum

22 - Vigo, Spain - Pub Transylvania

23 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Mythos

24 - Vitoria, Spain - Rock Urban Concept

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Rocksound

27 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Utopia

28 - Madrid, Spain - We Rock

29 - Salamanca, Spain - Nave Bunker

30 - Ciudad Real, Spain - Sala Nana

April

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

2 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Musikmesse

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Musikmesse

5 - Münster, Germany - Rare Guitar

8 - Marseille, France - Le Cherridon

9 - Lyon, France - Rock n'Eat

10 - Weert, Netherlands - De Bosuil

11 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel

12 - Zülpich, Germany - Live Proberaum

13 - Mallorca, Spain - La Movida

17 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

18 - Berlin, Germany - Sage Club

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Hard Rock Cafe