THE DEAD DAISIES Bassist MARCO MENDOZA To Tour Europe In March / April
February 7, 2019, an hour ago
Marco Mendoza, the acclaimed bassist of The Dead Daisies, Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake, will embark in a European spring tour in March and April. The musician just signed a deal with Seaside Touring and will bring the Viva La Rock 2019 Tour to several countries, in the dates stated below.
Mendoza comments: "I'm really looking forward to visiting the UK and Europe this coming spring, March and April. I will be bringing to you some music from my new release Vive La Rock and other favourites. Thank you for all your support, and i will see you there! Peace, love and respect always!"
Dates:
March
21 - A Coruña, Spain - Forum Celticum
22 - Vigo, Spain - Pub Transylvania
23 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Mythos
24 - Vitoria, Spain - Rock Urban Concept
26 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Rocksound
27 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Utopia
28 - Madrid, Spain - We Rock
29 - Salamanca, Spain - Nave Bunker
30 - Ciudad Real, Spain - Sala Nana
April
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
2 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Musikmesse
4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Musikmesse
5 - Münster, Germany - Rare Guitar
8 - Marseille, France - Le Cherridon
9 - Lyon, France - Rock n'Eat
10 - Weert, Netherlands - De Bosuil
11 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel
12 - Zülpich, Germany - Live Proberaum
13 - Mallorca, Spain - La Movida
17 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum
18 - Berlin, Germany - Sage Club
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Hard Rock Cafe