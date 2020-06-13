THE DEAD DAISIES - BRIAN TICHY's Autographed Drum Kit Up For Auction

Currently up for grabs on LiveAuctioneers.com is a nine-piece Natal drum kit with custom graphic wrap, consisting of two 18Ó by 21 1/2Ó kick drums, three 16Ó by 16Ó floor toms, three 10 1/2Ó by 13Ó rack toms, and a 5Ó by 14Ó snare drum. The kit also includes two kick pedals, a dual tom stand, a tom and cymbal stand, a hi-hat stand, a stool, and four additional cymbal stands.

The kit was played on stage by Brian Tichy when The Dead Daisies toured with KISS, Def Leppard, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Bad Company in 2014. Each of the drumheads is signed by Tichy in black marker.

Brian Tichy played drums for The Dead Daisies from 2013 to 2017. He can be heard on the Revolucion, Make Some Noise and Live & Louder albums.