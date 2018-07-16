THE DEAD DAISIES - Bringing The Heat: Week 1 Of The EU / UK Summer Tour Video Recap

"Hola, Olá, and Zdravo from mainland Europe, gang! We've been back on the road for a little over a week now, and have already checked quite a few items off our (not so) little list of shows," reports The Dead Daisies.

"And we have to say: We're used to playing venues so hot we practically get off the stage with a fever, but this European heat wave has us Burning It Down in open-air as well!...

Starting off in beautiful Spain with a fiery set at Rock Fest Barcelona, we were greeted by some very passionate crowds absolutely ready to rock! The blazing sun didn't stop any of you from queuing in the heat for our signing session, so thank you guys for braving the elements for us!

This was followed by a show in Madrid, where we introduced the first DaisyLand acoustic set to the lucky first 50 at Sala Caracol - and if you guys had half as much fun as we did, that's pretty rad! We then played our regular show at a packed venue, and the good vibes from DaisyLand translated into an incredible atmosphere there.

Then it was time for Legends Of Rock in Lisbon, Portugal, which was indeed pretty legendary as it took us to a massive stadium! Oh, and rocking the show with our friends the Scorpions might have been a minor factor in that, too.

The support we get here in Europe is amazing, and we absolutely love seeing all of you come out, brave the heat and rock the planet with us!

Yesterday we touched down in Tallinn, Estonia in anticipation of today's show with Guns N' Roses, followed by dates in Germany, France, and the Czech Republic next week.

We hope to see all of you out there! Until then, check out this rowdy recap video from week 1 of our EU/UK Summer Tour - enjoy!"

To view the complete tour schedule for The Dead Daisies, visit this location.