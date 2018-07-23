THE DEAD DAISIES - Coming To A Guitar Center Near You

"Guys, we’re happy to announce we will be partnering with Guitar Center during our US tour this summer for a series of exclusive acoustic performances and short Q&A’s," says The Dead Daisies.

"This national promotion will be free and open to the public, however, the number of seats will be limited, so make sure to RSVP via the links here."

As the band has taken Europe and The UK by storm with their pre-show acoustic sets introducing the DaisyLand concept, it was time to kick things up a notch for the US tour: In true DaisyLand fashion John, Marco, Deen, Doug, and David will play acoustic songs you won’t be able to hear anywhere else at the Guitar Center shows, and will also sit down for short Q&A’s at every location.

They will also be signing a special edition limited tour poster, and a few lucky guests will get some awesome DaisyLand swag! As these shows will happen in the afternoon, there will be plenty of time for you and your friends to get to the venues later that night.

"We’re extremely excited to be able to interact with you guys on such a personal level, and we hope to see your faces at both the Guitar Center shows and the official tour shows! Let’s show ‘em that ROCK IS INDEED ALIVE AND WELL!"

"We also have a special treat planned for our amazing family in Canada, so stay tuned!"

The Dead Daisies live at Guitar Center:

August

15 – Cleveland, OH – 6.30pm

16 – Fort Wayne, IN – 6.30pm

17 – Joliet, IL – 6.30pm

18 – Flint, MI – 5.00pm

19 – Louisville, KY – 5.00pm

22 – Rochester, NY – 6.30pm

28 – New York, NY – 6.30pm

29 – Pittsburgh, PA – 6.30pm

30 – Cincinnati, OH – 6.30pm

31 – Lancaster, PA – 6.30pm

September

1 – Albany, NY – 5.00pm

4 – Nashville, TN – 6.30pm

6 – Houston, TX – 6.30pm

7 – Dallas, TX – 6.30pm

8 – Austin, TX – 5.00pm

11 – Los Angeles, CA – 6.30pm

12 – Las Vegas, NV – 6.30pm

13 – San Diego, CA – 6.30pm

14 – Pomona, CA – 6.30pm

Tour dates:

August

15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

23 - London, ON - Harris Park

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

September

1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre