THE DEAD DAISIES - Coming To A Guitar Center Near You
July 23, 2018, an hour ago
"Guys, we’re happy to announce we will be partnering with Guitar Center during our US tour this summer for a series of exclusive acoustic performances and short Q&A’s," says The Dead Daisies.
"This national promotion will be free and open to the public, however, the number of seats will be limited, so make sure to RSVP via the links here."
As the band has taken Europe and The UK by storm with their pre-show acoustic sets introducing the DaisyLand concept, it was time to kick things up a notch for the US tour: In true DaisyLand fashion John, Marco, Deen, Doug, and David will play acoustic songs you won’t be able to hear anywhere else at the Guitar Center shows, and will also sit down for short Q&A’s at every location.
They will also be signing a special edition limited tour poster, and a few lucky guests will get some awesome DaisyLand swag! As these shows will happen in the afternoon, there will be plenty of time for you and your friends to get to the venues later that night.
"We’re extremely excited to be able to interact with you guys on such a personal level, and we hope to see your faces at both the Guitar Center shows and the official tour shows! Let’s show ‘em that ROCK IS INDEED ALIVE AND WELL!"
"We also have a special treat planned for our amazing family in Canada, so stay tuned!"
The Dead Daisies live at Guitar Center:
August
15 – Cleveland, OH – 6.30pm
16 – Fort Wayne, IN – 6.30pm
17 – Joliet, IL – 6.30pm
18 – Flint, MI – 5.00pm
19 – Louisville, KY – 5.00pm
22 – Rochester, NY – 6.30pm
28 – New York, NY – 6.30pm
29 – Pittsburgh, PA – 6.30pm
30 – Cincinnati, OH – 6.30pm
31 – Lancaster, PA – 6.30pm
September
1 – Albany, NY – 5.00pm
4 – Nashville, TN – 6.30pm
6 – Houston, TX – 6.30pm
7 – Dallas, TX – 6.30pm
8 – Austin, TX – 5.00pm
11 – Los Angeles, CA – 6.30pm
12 – Las Vegas, NV – 6.30pm
13 – San Diego, CA – 6.30pm
14 – Pomona, CA – 6.30pm
Tour dates:
August
15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s
17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds
22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
23 - London, ON - Harris Park
24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre
25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's
30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
September
1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
7 - Dallas, TX - Trees
8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre