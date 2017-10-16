THE DEAD DAISIES Cover NEIL YOUNG's "Rockin’ In The Free World" With Gorzów Philharmonic Orchestra; Pro-Shot Video

"Following on from 'Let It Be' performed at the Woodstock Peace Festival in Poland, we have another special video from that very night to share with you," says The Dead Daisies. "We’re proud to present to you our take on 'Rockin’ In The Free World' by the magnificent Neil Young!

Getting to play this song in such a unique setting has truly been an honor for us and we hope you’ll enjoy this as much as we did! No matter where you live, no matter your religion, gender, color, or sexual preference: Rockin’ In The Free World should be something we all have the right to do without fear of persecution or violence.

So turn up those speakers, check it out and enjoy! And last but not least: share this video, if you believe in the power of music!"