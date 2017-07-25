THE DEAD DAISIES’ Cover Of GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s “We’re An American Band” Surpasses 1 Million Views Online

After playing at the world’s largest rock festivals followed by sold out shows across the UK, Europe, Japan, South America and Mexico, The Dead Daisies are returning home for the last leg of their World Tour, playing 12 shows in support of their new live album, Live And Louder.

A live rendition of the Grand Funk Railroad classic “We’re An American Band” was released on July 4th in celebration of the nation’s independence and its video was created to remind the world of what’s great about America. The video has already received over 1 million views on YouTube and Facebook.

Lead singer John Corabi states, “We first performed the song for our troops in South Korea. We wanted to bring a little bit of something “American” to our men and women in uniform, and give them a taste of home. The song went over so well we decided to keep playing it and then recorded it for the album.”

Donned “The Dirty Dozen Tour”, The Dead Daisies start the invasion, with special guests The Dives, on August 10th in Chicago, finishing up in Las Vegas on August 27th.

In addition to these headline shows, the band will be playing some of the largest motorcycle rallies in the country with performances at the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis on August 9th, The EasyRiders Rodeo Tour in Chillicothe, OH on September 1st and at The National H.O.G. Rally at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee on September 2nd.

The Dead Daisies features rockers Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream), Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake), Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner) and David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

For tour dates and more information visit thedeaddaisies.com.

(Photo - Oliver Halfin)