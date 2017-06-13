THE DEAD DAISIES - Download Festival Video Recap

"Here's an additional recap video capturing our amazing time at Download Festival - there's no way around celebrating this awesome and legendary UK festival in a very special way," says The Dead Daisies.

"You guys have been a fantastic crowd and it was more than heartwarming to see how de(a)dicated each and everyone of you is! You drove miles and miles to see us, even brought your kids and had an overall blast partying with us - we highly appreciate that!

As if that weren't enough, our Edinburgh show with The Amorettes at The Liquid Room was packed under the roof and completely Sold Out! It was unbelievable to sing along with you guys and we want to say thank you for coming out!

Europe, there are 15 shows left on this tour - let's rock and party like there were no tomorrow! Here you go, if you haven't booked your tickets yet, get 'em here."

Remaining dates on The Dead Daisies' Live & Louder World Tour are as listed:

June

14 - Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

16 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

20 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

21 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

23 - Harley Days Festival - Hamburg, Germany

25 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

26 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

27 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

28 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

July

1 - Freigericht Rockt Festival - Freigericht, Germany

5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan

6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

12 - Opera de Arame - Curitiba, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

13 - Carioca Club - Sao Paulo, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

15 - Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina

16 - Vorterix Rosario - Santa Fe, Argentina

19 - Club Chocolate - Santiago, Chile

21 - El Plaza Condesa - Mexico City, Mexico

August

3 - Woodstock Poland - Kostrzyn, Poland

10 - Arcada Theatre - Chicago, IL

11 - Shelter at Saint Andrews - Detroit, MI

12 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON

16 - House Of Independence - Asbury Park, NJ

17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV