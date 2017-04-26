THE DEAD DAISIES Drummer BRIAN TICHY Recording Solo Christmas Album; Pre-Order Now

Currently playing drums for The Dead Daisies, Brian Tichy has also worked with Billy Idol, Whitesnake, Foreigner, Gilby Clarke, Pride & Glory, and many more. The multi-talented musician is now focused on a solo instrumental Christmas album to be titled Merry Tichmas.

"Having fun with big drum sounds and '70s guitar vibes," says Brian. "Lots of sleigh bells, lots of guitar color, not too heavy and no loss of festivity in the overdriven rock!"

Tichy's official introduction to his forthcoming Christmas album reads as follows: "Hello everyone! Like many of us, I love Christmas! I am putting together an LP of instrumental versions of my favorite Christmas songs, entitled Merry Tichmas. I will play all the instruments and will have some very special guests share their talent and holiday spirit as well!"

Pre-orders can be placed now via Pledge Music. "I’m making available personal items and participation options for purchase to help with the costs of making this CD. Thanks for your interest and Pledge! Oh, and… Merry Christmas!"