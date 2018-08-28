THE DEAD DAISIES Drummer DEEN CASTRONOVO - "No Egos, No Drama, I Love That About This Band... Everyone Gets Along, We Love Doing This"; Video
August 28, 2018, an hour ago
Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice interviewed The Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich (Dio, Whitesnake) and Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English, Ozzy Osbourne) at Les Foufounes Électriques in Montreal on August 26th.
When asked about The Dead Daisies acoustic set before every gig on tour:
"We have been extremely busy, we are doing in-store guitar Daisyland shows, which is a very casual acoustic set where everybody in the band takes a turn singing and we jam and mingle with the crowd." - Doug Aldrich
"The whole premise of the free acoustic shows is we get really close to the fans, today you don't see that with a lot of bands, unless you pay the band money to see and meet them. We take pictures with the fans, talk to them and be with them, it's a cool thing." - Deen Castronovo
Asked what a fan can expect at a Dead Daisies show:
"We keep it loose cause we want people to have fun, we want the show to be interactive with the fans so we are kind of working together, it's like a party environment but of course we do take it serious we try really hard to get it right every night." - Doug Aldrich
"No egos, no drama, I love that about this band, everyone gets along, we love doing this." - Deen Castronovo
The Dead Daisies are currently touring North America, in support of their new album Burn It Down, alongside special guests Dizzy Reed's Hookers & Blow. Remaining dates are as listed:
August
28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's
30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
September
1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
7 - Dallas, TX - Trees
8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre