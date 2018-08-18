THE DEAD DAISIES Drummer DEEN CASTRONOVO Talks Battle With Drug Addiction - "I Was Doing Amounts That Would Have Killed A Rhinoceros; I'm Grateful To Be Alive"

Legendary Rock Interviews recently caught up with drummer Deen Castronovo for a career-spanning chat The Dead Daisies, Journey, Gioeli-Castronovo, and his battle with drug addiction. Following is an excerpt:

Deen: "The whole Gioeli-Castronovo record, it’s a great record. My favorite song on there is probably 'Who I Am'. That one was a really a real personal song for Johnny and I. Through all this drug addiction that I had and stuff, Johnny was always there. From a distance, but he would call once in a while and we would talk. He was always very, very supportive. And that song tells, even though we haven’t been, we haven’t really seen each other or had much contact, he knew me. He knew the real me. He knew me before I was using. I was a late user, dude. I didn’t start using until I got fired from Ozzy. No joke! I was completely sober. I experimented as a kid, but when I hit 21, I became a Christian, and I stopped. I did nothing for 10 years, until I got fired from Ozzy, and that was so depressing. I’m like, 'Okay. I’m going to smoke some weed.' And that weed went to blow, and that weed and blow went to cocaine, or to meth. And meth and freaking alcohol. It really got bad. It got really bad. But again, I am so grateful to be alive today. I was doing amounts that would have killed a rhinoceros. I’m telling you. I don’t do anything halfway. I do full measure, or I don’t do it all. I’m grateful to be alive."

Gioeli-Castronovo have released a video for "Who I Am", featured on their debut album Set The World On Fire (out now). Watch the clip below.

Johnny Gioeli and Deen Castronovo first played together on the debut Hardline album Double Eclipse, which was released in 1992. Twenty-five years later, the two were reunited in Italy to commence work on the debut Gioeli-Castronovo album Set The World On Fire.

Gioeli's vocal talents combined with Deen's superb drumming abilities (and whom is also a fine vocalist in his own right) has made for a stunning album that is driving a driving hard rock record, while also chock full of uplifting melodies and poignant lyrical messages.

Tracklisting:

"Set The World On Fire"

"Through"

"Who I Am"

"Fall Like An Angel"

"It's All About You"

"Need You Now"

"Ride Of Your Life"

"Mother"

"Walk With Me"

"Run For Your Life"

"Remember Me"

"Let Me Out"

"Who I Am" video:

"Need You Now" lyric video:

"Set The World On Fire" video:

"Through" video:

Band Members:

Johnny Gioeli vocals

Deen Castronovo vocals, drums

Alessandro Del Vecchio keyboards, backing vocals

Mario Percudani guitars

Nik Mazzucconi bass