THE DEAD DAISIES - Europe On Fire: Week 2 Of The EU / UK Summer Tour Video Recap

"From Tallinn, Estonia, to Karlsruhe, Germany, from Guitare en Scene in France back to Burglengenfeld in Germany, basically from anywhere to DaisyLand it’s crystal clear: This summer of Rock is on white-hot FIRE," declares The Dead Daisies.

"And we’re not talking about the current temperatures that have accompanied our journey this month, but about the legions of rock lovers that have greeted us at every single one of our shows! Whether it was a massive stadium show with Guns N’ Roses, or a club show in idyllic Burglengenfeld, you guys were not backing down in the slightest. It’s so humbling to play these shows each day and see you brave the heat, just so we can all bring a night of rock to your cities! Everywhere we look, it’s huge crowds ready to party with us and have a good time - thank you for coming out, you know who you are!"

"We have shows left in Ludwigsburg, Germany and all over The UK - good thing we’re already 'Dead And Gone' and can’t succumb to heatstroke! Until we see you out there, check out this sweet footage from week two of our EU / UK Summer Tour."

