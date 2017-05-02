THE DEAD DAISIES Frontman JOHN CORABI - "I Haven't Really Done Anything With A Band Since 2001"

Totally Driven Radio, the weekly radio podcast heard live every Thursday night from 8:00pm – 11:00pm EST on the Totally Driven Entertainment Radio Network, hosted by Bay Ragni and Jimmy Jannetty covers the world of sports and entertainment each week, as well as bringing you celebrity guests interviews. They recently spoke with The Dead Daisies frontman John Corabi (ex-Mötley Crüe), discussing the following:

- guitarist Doug Aldrich and their Philly roots

- the thought that this is first time in a long time he has been in an actual band situation

- the new live album, Live And Louder

- why they decided to do a live album

- their upcoming tour in Europe and the United States

- the surprise of no Philadelphia show date



Listen to the complete interview below.

Tracklisting:

"Long Way To Go"

"Mexico"

"Make Some Noise"

"Song And A Prayer"

"Fortunate Son"

"We All Fall Down"

"Lock’N'Load"

"Something I Said"

"Last Time I Saw The Sun"

"Join Together"

"With You And I"

"Band Intros"

"Mainline"

"Helter Skelter"

"American Band"

"Midnight Moses"

Exclusive Bonus 7″ in Limited Edition Box Set:

"My Generation"

"American Band"

"Maggie May"

"Ramble On"

Lead singer John Corabi: “We’re extremely excited and proud of Live & Louder! A lot of the fans have been writing to us and saying how much they LOVED our records but were even more blown away by the band live. The album shows the world how truly loud and supportive The Dead Daisies fans are! Turn It Up!!!!”

Live & Louder formats:

• Digipak (Contains CD & DVD & massive photo booklet. The DVD features an exclusive Live & Louder Documentary, a massive “Make Some Noise World Tour” Documentary, all music videos of the Make Some Noise album cycle and a picture gallery)

• Vinyl (Double 180g Multicolor Vinyl, Gatefold, Printed Inner Sleeves, 4-Page Booklet, CD in Paper-Sleeve)

• Limited Edition Box Set (contains Digipak with CD & DVD, Double 180g 12” Vinyl, Exclusive Colored-Vinyl 7” Single, Poster, Sticker, Button, Patch, PhotoCard)

• Digital Download & Stream

The Live & Louder World Tour 2017 will visit the following countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, United Kingdom, Holland, France, Belgium, Hungary, Czech Republic, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Poland, Canada and the US.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Rock Hard Festival - Gelsenkirchen, Germany

3 - Rock In Vienna - Vienna, Austria

4 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

5 - Druso - Bergamo, Italy

6 - Dynamo - Zürich, Switzerland

8 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

9 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden

11 - Download Festival - Donnington, United Kingdom

12 - Liquid Room - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

14 - Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

16 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

20 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

21 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

23 - Harley Days Festival - Hamburg, Germany

25 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

26 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

27 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

28 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

July

1 - Freigericht Rockt Festival - Freigericht, Germany

5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan

6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

12 - Opera de Arame - Curitiba, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

13 - Carioca Club - Sao Paulo, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

15 - Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina

16 - Teatro Vorterix - Rosario, Argentina

18 - TBA - Santiago, Chile

August

3 - Woodstock Poland - Kostrzyn, Poland

10 - Arcada Theatre - Chicago, IL

11 - Shelter at Saint Andrews - Detroit, MI

12 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON

16 - House Of Independence - Asbury Park, NJ

17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV

For additional information visit thedeaddaisies.com.

The Dirty Dozen Tour Trailer:

“Make Some Noise” live video:

Live & Louder Trailer: