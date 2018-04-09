THE DEAD DAISIES Frontman JOHN CORABI Talks THE SCREAM Reissue - "I'm Excited That It's Coming Out Again"

In a new interview with music writer Joel Gausten, former Mötley Crüe / current The Dead Daisies singer John Corabi discusses the Daisies' new album, Burn It Down, his recent live album of Mötley Crüe material and the upcoming reissue of the sole album from his pre-Mötley Crüe band, The Scream. An excerpt from the chat appears below.

Joel Gausten: I love that Scream album (Let It Scream); it’s one of my favorite records from that era to this day. Obviously, the Mötley thing changed the course of your career. When you look back, do you get a sense that maybe The Scream has unfinished business or maybe that a second album could have been a reality at some point?

John Corabi: "Well, they did do another record without me, with a different singer. They changed the name to DC-10. It doesn’t sound anything like The Scream. Honestly, a couple of years ago, we were offered to go over to Japan and do a festival over there for an astronomical sum of money. We all kind of sat down and talked about it. Unfortunately, Walt Woodward III, our drummer from The Scream, passed away six or seven years ago. We were just like, ‘Man…no.’ That is what it is.

My biggest thing with The Scream was, I was noticing that the fans were paying these astronomical sums of money for the album on eBay and these websites. I just wanted the album to be out; if they want to download it, they can for 99 cents a song or download the whole record for ten buck instead of spending $200 to $500 for a copy of the record. Just put it out and make it available to people (and) put it on iTunes. I’m just happy that Rock Candy out of London, England is putting the record out. They may add a couple of bonus live tracks to it, and we’ll see what happens. But it is what it is. I think it was a great album, it was a great band and it’s become this little cult album that a lot of people still would like to grab or they had it and don’t anymore and want to get it. I’m excited that it’s coming out again."

“Rise Up”, the first single off The Dead Daisies’ new album Burn It Down sets the scene for another huge year for the band. A massive, trailblazing beat, meaty guitars and a thundering vocal deliver a powerful, highly relevant message.

“'Rise Up' is a blistering old school Sabbath riff with angry lyrics about the state of the world!!! It‘s about the people in power that say they have our best interests at heart but don't!!!! We need to 'Rise Up' and let our voices be heard and tell them we want CHANGE and deserve BETTER!!!!!” – says vocalist John Corabi.

In line with the single release, the band will soon be premiering a provocative, extremely visual video underscoring these very issues. Until then, enjoy the following visualizer:

The album Burn It Down, set for release on April 6th via Spitfire Music / SPV, is a muscular tour- de-force, a tornado of pounding drums, pulverizing bass, screaming guitars and in-your-face raw vocals. Evoking the best of '70s rock, with moments of Birmingham’s finest, blended with the early works of Boston’s best, Burn It Down will do just that: Burn down everything in its path until there is nothing left standing.

Burn It Down tracklisting:

"Resurrected"

"Rise Up"

"Burn It Down"

"Judgement Day"

"What Goes Around"

"Bitch"

"Set Me Free"

"Dead And Gone"

"Can’t Take It With You"

"Leave Me Alone"

"Resurrected":

The Dead Daisies will embark on yet another massive World Tour, kicking it off in April with shows in Sold-Out venues all over the UK, then the band play packed houses in Europe before making their long- awaited return to Japan, the USA and South America.

Tour dates:

April (with special guests The Treatment* and The Amorettes)

9 - Robin 2 - Bilston, UK

10 - Koko - London, UK*

12 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK*

14 - Academy - Bristol, UK*

April (with special guests The New Roses)

16 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

17 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

18 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

20 - Sticky Fingers - Gothenburg, Sweden

21 - Parktreateret - Oslo, Norway

22 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

24 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

25 - Rosenhof - Osnabrueck, Germany

26 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

27 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

May

1 - Thanks Jimi Festival - Wroclaw, Poland

3 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

4 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

5 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

6 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Live Club - Trezo (Milan), Italy

11 - Zentral - Pamplona, Spain

12 - Mon - Madrid, Spain

The Dead Daisies are:

Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio)

John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream)

Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy)

Deen Castronovo (Bad English, Journey)

David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink)