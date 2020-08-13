THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH Breaks Down Iconic Riffs From DIO, WHITESNAKE, And More; New "Riff Lords" Episode Streaming

In this new episode of Gibson TV's Riff Lords, Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich breaks down iconic riffs from Dio, Whitesnake, The Dead Daisies and Burning Rain.

Song list:

04:14 - “Holy Diver“

08:21 - “Rainbow In The Dark”

13:40 - “Still Of The Night“

31:24 - “Good To Be Bad“

37:34 - "Forevermore”

43:09 - “Unspoken”

47:29 - “Midnight Moses“

51:24 - “Song And A Prayer“

54:26 - “Heaven Gets Me By”

1:00:10 - “Revolution”

Aldrich founded the band Burning Rain with Keith St. John in 1998 and has previously played with Whitesnake, Dio, Lion, Hurricane, House Of Lords, Bad Moon Rising and Revolution Saints. He is currently in The Dead Daisies and has also released several solo albums.