THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH Featured On New Episode Of The Right To Rock Podcast (Audio)
December 5, 2018, 33 minutes ago
The Right To Rock has issued their latest podcast (episode #243), featuring The Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich. He discusses the band's latest tour as well as their last record, Burn it Down. Aldrich also discusses some of his previous bands including Lion and Bad Moon Rising.
Music on this episode of the podcast includes tracks from Cacophany, Judas Priest, KISS, Megadeth, AC/DC and The Dead Daisies
Check out the podcast here.
Remaining 2018 tour dates for The Dead Daisies are as listed:
December
5 – Madrid, Spain - Mon
6 – Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1
7 – Marseille, France - Le Moulin
8 – Fontaneto, Italy - D’Agogna Phenomenon
10 – Venice, Italy - Revolver Club
11 – Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
12 – Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
13 – Graz, Austria - PPC
15 – Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall
16 – Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
None