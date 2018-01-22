THE DEAD DAISIES - In The Studio With Kylie Olsson Part Five: Talking Covers

The Dead Daisies have launched a new video interview series, In The Studio With Kylie Olsson. Episode five showcases Deen Castronovo, John Corabi, and Doug Aldrich talking about cover songs. Check it out, as well as the first four episodes below.

The Dead Daisies have confirmed their new album, Burn It Down, will be released via Spitfire Music / SPV on Friday, April 6th. A world tour will follow; dates are available below.

Burn It Down is a muscular tour-de-force, a tornado of pounding drums, pulverizing bass, screaming guitars and in-your-face raw vocals. Evoking the best of 70s Rock, with moments of Birmingham’s finest, blended with the early works of Boston’s best, Burn It Down will do just that: burn down everything in its path until there is nothing left standing.

Recorded in Nashville with Marti Frederiksen at the helm, the band finished Burn It Down - their fourth album - in December, with Anthony Focx once again handling the mix and mastering legend Howie Weinberg adding his magic.

Frontman John Corabi about the new record: “I’m extremely excited about our new record. It was a pleasure to once again work with Marti Frederiksen and the band on what I believe is the next great step in The Dead Daisies journey. This is a balls-out old school rock record! Enjoy it, and see you all on our massive 2018 world tour! Peace, Crabby”

Guitarist Doug Aldrich puts it quite simply, yet to the point: “The new Daisies album will melt your face! It is raw and in-your-face with a whole new sound!”

With the band eager to get on the road and in true Daisies’ fashion, the band announced the first of many Burn It Down tour dates slated for 2018 right before Christmas with fans turning out in droves at the on-sale date. Many more dates are to be announced including the band’s highly anticipated return to Japan, North America, Mexico and South America!

With Deen joining the bands line-up to record the new Album, The Dead Daisies are: Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream), Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), Deen Castronovo (Bad English, Journey) and David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

Burn It Down tracklist:

"Resurrected"

"Rise Up"

"Burn It Down"

"Judgement Day"

"What Goes Around"

"Bitch"

"Set Me Free"

"Dead And Gone"

"Can’t Take It With You"

"Leave Me Alone"

The album will be released in the following formats:

• DigiPak CD with 12-page booklet and poster

• Gatefold Colored Vinyl with printed inner sleeves, 4-page poster booklet and Audio CD in paper sleeve

• Picture Disk Vinyl in Gatefold Sleeve

• Digital Download & Streaming

Tour dates:

April (with special guests The Treatment* and The Amorettes)

8 - Garage - Glasgow, UK

9 - Robin 2 - Bilston, UK

10 - Koko - London, UK*

12 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK*

14 - Academy - Bristol, UK*

April (with special guests The new Roses)

16 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

17 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

18 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

20 - Sticky Fingers - Gothenburg, Sweden

21 - Parktreateret - Oslo, Norway

22 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

24 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

25 - Rosenhof - Osnabrueck, Germany

26 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

27 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

May

1 - Thanks Jimi Festival - Wroclaw, Poland

3 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

4 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

5 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

6 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Live Club - Trezo (Milan), Italy

11 - Zentral - Pamplona, Spain

12 - Mon - Madrid, Spain