THE DEAD DAISIES - In The Studio With Kylie Olsson Part One: Working With Marti

The Dead Daisies have launched a new video interview series, In The Studio With Kylie Olsson. Here's episode one, where Deen Castronovo, John Corabi, and Doug Aldrich talk about everything related to working with producer Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Buckcherry) on the new album in Nashville, TN. Check it out.

Enjoy a couple of previously issued In The Studio clips below.

After some time in the studio recording their new album, The Dead Daisies will hit the road again for a massive world tour in 2018. First dates can be found below. More to come.

"We are so excited to announce the first part of our World Tour for 2018! It is about time the old rock spirit is resurrected before you guys thought we were dead and gone! Having been in the studio for a few months it certainly feels great to rise up and get ready to do what we do best! We really cannot wait to burn it down with you guys and get the spirit of rock to set us free! Even though the ultimate judgment day does not come until you, our fans have heard the record, we can already tell you that these tunes will not leave you alone! And we can finally stop bitching about not having any new songs to play! :) If it was up to us, we would start tomorrow, but come April, Revolution is here!! We love you guys!" - The Dead Daisies

Check out a video message from the band:

For fans in the rest of the world, the band will announce many more tour dates for Japan, South America, US, Canada as well as European Festivals very soon. Tickets for the dates below will go on sale this Thursday, December 21st. All ticket links will be available here.

Tour dates:

April (with special guests The Treatment and The Amorettes)

8 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

9 - Bilston, UK - Robin 2

10 - London, UK - Koko

12 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

13 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

14 - Bristol, UK - Academy

April (with special guests The New Roses)

16 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

17 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

18 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

21 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteateret

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

25 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof

26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track

29 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

May (with special guests The New Roses)

1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Thanks Jimi Festival

3 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

4 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

5 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

6 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

9 - Trezzo (Milan), Italy - Live Club

11 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

12 - Madrid, Spain - Mon