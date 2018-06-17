THE DEAD DAISIES Introduce DaisyLand

"Ready for an upgrade?" asks The Dead Daisies. "Instead of Signing Sessions, we've come up with a very special treat for the Daisies family called DaisyLand - and follow us @TheDaisyLand over on Twitter for exclusive content from DaisyLand, starting Monday, June 18th."

"One of the things we love the most about The Dead Daisies is how closely we get to interact with everyone that comes along to see the band perform and attend the crazy signing sessions afterwards.

As the band grows in popularity, we love seeing all the new faces along with the familiar ones who make their way to numerous shows… it’s all of you who really make this worthwhile… our Daisies family!

We’re constantly trying to come up with new and exciting ways to make you all feel a part of the journey. With that in mind, we’ve come up with an idea and called it – DaisyLand.

DaisyLand will encompass signings, exclusive acoustic & electric shows, meet & greets, being our guests at special events, competitions, exclusive merchandising, plus many more opportunities that we’re yet to dream up with the aim of making you guys feel part of our family. We’d also like to hear your ideas for DaisyLand so don’t be afraid to throw suggestions our way… if we can do them, we will!

To that end and kicking off at select shows during the upcoming July dates in Europe, we’re going to give the following a whirl:

One hour before doors (to be announced), we’ll let the first 50 people at the venue come in early where we’ll play a short acoustic set for you on the venue floor, right there amongst you guys, like in someone’s living room!

We’ll then open the doors for everyone and play a full rock show that will also include a short acoustic set (this time on stage). We’ll play for something like two hours with no special guests or opening acts. Just a night with The Daisies!

But please note that at these shows, we won’t be doing a signing after the show. We hope this new Daisyland treat will mix things up and make it exciting for everyone!

The Pre-Show Acoustic Session for 50 will happen at the following shows:

July

9 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Caracol

18 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Substage

20 – Burglengenfeld, Germany – VAZ

21 – Aschaffenburg, Germany – Colos-Saal

24 – Saarbrücken, Germany – Garage

25 – Ludwigsburg, Germany – Rockfabrik

In Prague and Holmfirth we’ll have Special Guests playing with us so we will be doing an After Show signing for the first one 100 as usual.

At all three shows in Japan we’ll be doing an After Show signing, no pre-show acoustic session… stay tuned for details.

We’re really excited about this and can’t wait to see you all this summer, so be sure to get your tickets now."