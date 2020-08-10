THE DEAD DAISIES Kick Off 2021 With Get Out Of The House European Tour

You’ve all been cooped up for a while now and most of you won’t have been to a live show for a year. So by February 3 next year, it will definitely be time to Get Out Of The House and ROCK!

The Dead Daisies will kick off 2021 in style with a Pan-European Headline Tour through the theatres of the “old world” showcasing the bands new line-up and eager to perform their first new music for fans since 2018.

“We can’t play for you in 2020 but, we are really looking forward to seeing you in 2021 for our Get Out Of The House Tour and playing as many stages across the planet as possible. Love is the answer & music is the healer, let’s rock n’ roll together.” - Glenn Hughes

With dates yet to be confirmed, the band will follow up with shows in the UK & Japan. They’ll then embark on a summer run throughout Europe combining arena and amphitheatre shows playing with Judas Priest & Foreigner and at some of the most famous and coveted festivals such as Graspop Belgium and Hellfest France.

And much more is on the horizon: Fans in the US, Canada, Australia and South America need not worry: The Dead Daisies will be coming for you in 2021 - you can count on it!!

With Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) joining the band, it’s now a leaner four-piece outfit that has brought a new urgency and vigour to their overall sound and vibe. With Deen Castronovo on the drums (Journey, Bad English, Hardline), the powerful and complimentary fretwork of guitar virtuoso Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), and the solid rhythm guitar foundation of David Lowy (Mink, Red Phoenix), Glenn's primal rhythms have supercharged the bands front line with rock solid bass grooves and unmatched vocal intensity.

The upcoming album, Holy Ground, was recorded by Producer Ben Grosse at La Fabrique Studio in the South of France and is slated for a January 2021 release to coincide with the tour.



"We are also thrilled to have special guests, UK band Those Damn Crows joining us on the tour! So get ready to turn it up, Get Out of Your House and come’n’ ROCK with us. DON’T MISS IT!"

2021 dates:

February

3 - Turock - Essen, Germany

4 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

6 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

7 - Capitol - Hannover, Germany

9 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

10 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

11 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

13 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia

16 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

18 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

19 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

21 - CCO - Lyon, France

23 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain

24 - BUT - Madrid, Spain

25 - Totem - Pamplona, Spain

28 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France

March

1 - Trabendo - Paris, France

3 - Dynamo - Zürich, Switzerland

5 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

6 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

9 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark *

11 - Slakt Kyrkan - Stockholm, Sweden *

12 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden *

14 - Vulkan Arena - Oslo, Norway *

(Special guest: Those Damn Crows, *except on these dates)