THE DEAD DAISIES Launch "Can't Take It With You" Lyric Video

The Dead Daisies present the "Can't Take It With You" lyric video. "Stuffed to the gills with more fast cars, yachts, mansions, beautiful women, and stacks of cash than most of our wildest dreams. Buckle up for one hell of a party today because you can't take it with you, but you can indeed have it all before you go!"

Guitarist Doug Aldrich muses: “The song is about excess! Sometimes enough is not enough. Live each day to the fullest and enjoy life as you can’t take it with you! Influences are songs like 'Whole Lotta Love' by Zep and 'Iron Man' from Sabbath but on steroids. You don’t directly hear those songs but there are similar movements. Your influences come out as you’re writing!”

Drummer Deen Castronovo adds: “This is the first song I tracked as a Daisy! The song is kind of a tongue in cheek look at rich rock stars/actors and the excess that was present in the late 70s and all through the 80s!”

In live news, The Dead Daisies are coming back to Europe and The UK this winter; confirmed tour dates are as listed:

November

10 - Pwllheli, UK - Hard Rock Hell

11 - Inverness, UK - Monstersfest

13 – Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy

14 – Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

15 – Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy

16 – Leicester, UK - O2 Academy

18 – London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

19 – London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

20 – Oxford, UK - O2 Academy

21 – Birmingham, UK - The O2 Institute

22 – Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

27 – Weert, Netherlands - De Sosuil

28 – Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Borderij

29 – Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

30 – Lyon, France - CCO

December

2 - Porthcawl, UK - Planet Rockstock

4 – Lisbon, Portugal - LAV

5 – Madrid, Spain - Mon

6 – Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

7 – Marseille, France - Le Moulin

8 – Fontaneto, Italy - D’Agogna Phenomenon

10 – Venice, Italy - Revolver Club

11 – Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo

12 – Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

13 – Graz, Austria - PPC

15 – Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall

16 – Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp