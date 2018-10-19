THE DEAD DAISIES Launch "Can't Take It With You" Lyric Video
October 19, 2018, 38 minutes ago
The Dead Daisies present the "Can't Take It With You" lyric video. "Stuffed to the gills with more fast cars, yachts, mansions, beautiful women, and stacks of cash than most of our wildest dreams. Buckle up for one hell of a party today because you can't take it with you, but you can indeed have it all before you go!"
Guitarist Doug Aldrich muses: “The song is about excess! Sometimes enough is not enough. Live each day to the fullest and enjoy life as you can’t take it with you! Influences are songs like 'Whole Lotta Love' by Zep and 'Iron Man' from Sabbath but on steroids. You don’t directly hear those songs but there are similar movements. Your influences come out as you’re writing!”
Drummer Deen Castronovo adds: “This is the first song I tracked as a Daisy! The song is kind of a tongue in cheek look at rich rock stars/actors and the excess that was present in the late 70s and all through the 80s!”
In live news, The Dead Daisies are coming back to Europe and The UK this winter; confirmed tour dates are as listed:
November
10 - Pwllheli, UK - Hard Rock Hell
11 - Inverness, UK - Monstersfest
13 – Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy
14 – Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
15 – Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy
16 – Leicester, UK - O2 Academy
18 – London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
19 – London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
20 – Oxford, UK - O2 Academy
21 – Birmingham, UK - The O2 Institute
22 – Belfast, Ireland - Limelight
27 – Weert, Netherlands - De Sosuil
28 – Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Borderij
29 – Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
30 – Lyon, France - CCO
December
2 - Porthcawl, UK - Planet Rockstock
4 – Lisbon, Portugal - LAV
5 – Madrid, Spain - Mon
6 – Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1
7 – Marseille, France - Le Moulin
8 – Fontaneto, Italy - D’Agogna Phenomenon
10 – Venice, Italy - Revolver Club
11 – Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
12 – Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
13 – Graz, Austria - PPC
15 – Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall
16 – Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp