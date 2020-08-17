THE DEAD DAISIES Launch New Video Series, Thru The Looking Glass; DEEN CASTRONOVO Pulverizes "Righteous Days"

The Dead Daisies have launched the new video series, Thru The Looking Glass, stating: "Join us in wishing Deen A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To celebrate, we're kicking off a new series called Thru The Looking Glass. Enjoy Deen pulverizing the drums on "Righteous Days"."

The Dead Daisies will release their fifth album, Holy Ground, on January 22, 2021 via SPV. It was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse.

The follow-up to 2018's Burn It Down, Holy Ground will be the first to feature new vocalist / bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), who joined the band in 2019, replacing both John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, Union) and Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders).

In a new video interview with Scotty J of Rock Titan, which can be seen below, The Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich (Dio, Whitesnake) discussed the band's latest lineup shuffle, explaining: "When you make a change, obviously, you always have a possibility that you're gonna alienate some fans, and some fans are gonna be super happy, and some won't be. 'Cause everyone loves Corabi. Corabi and Glenn are friends, and Marco and Glenn are friends. But the thing, I think, you don't wanna do is just try and replace somebody with the same kind of a thing; I think it's really good to mix it up a little bit. And that's why I was really excited about Glenn, 'cause I knew that the sound of The Daisies' music is gonna alter a little bit, but we were gonna have Deen (Castronovo, drums) and David (Lowy, guitarist) and I as a common thread. And then bringing Glenn in on top of that, it just worked out amazing."

"I'll tell you what really helped, too, for us to jell," continues Alddrich. "We went to the south of France to write and record the record, Holy Ground, last year. We were writing in the fall, and I'd go down to Glenn's and we'd do a bit of writing there, and he had some songs I helped him demo, so that we could present those. Then we went to France, and we all sat down and put in our ideas, with the producer Ben Grosse, and put together the songs that we thought were gonna be the best ones. I think there was probably 15 songs at the first break, and then we went back in December and recorded 12, and that's what you have on the album. It just turned out really well. The cool thing was we were locked in this French kind of — it was like a country home. The thing is I never actually even left the facility. We would sleep there, we would come down for breakfast and have breakfast, lunch and dinner together as a band and a team, and it really helped us jell and focus. It wouldn't have been the same if we had done it in L.A. Now we've gone through the process, and we feel like a band already with Glenn, although we haven't done any shows. So that's the next step."

The Dead Daisies have released a video for their cover of the Humble Pie classic, "30 Days In The Hole". Watch below.

Says the band: "Darker nights, isolation and a world full of uncertainties have all been great inspiration for our latest video featuring the haunting version of ’30 Days In The Hole’, stripped back and done with a guitar and voice featuring Glenn and Doug. The cover of the Humble Pie classic in it’s very bare and raw form highlights both Glenn’s unique and powerful voice as well Doug’s distinctive playing technique. Watch this amazing atmospheric video which reflects the words and feelings of the performance perfectly."

"30 Days In The Hole" is featured on The Dead Daisies' digital EP, The Lockdown Sessions, out now and featuring four acoustic tracks, which are exclusive to this EP.

The Lockdown Sessions tracklisting:

"Unspoken" (acoustic version)

"Fortunate Son" (live)

"Righteous Days" (acoustic version)

"30 Days In The Hole" (acoustic version)

You’ve all been cooped up for a while now and most of you won’t have been to a live show for a year. So by February 3 next year, it will definitely be time to Get Out Of The House and ROCK!

The Dead Daisies will kick off 2021 in style with a Pan-European Headline Tour through the theatres of the “old world” showcasing the bands new line-up and eager to perform their first new music for fans since 2018.

“We can’t play for you in 2020 but, we are really looking forward to seeing you in 2021 for our Get Out Of The House Tour and playing as many stages across the planet as possible. Love is the answer & music is the healer, let’s rock n’ roll together.” - Glenn Hughes

With dates yet to be confirmed, the band will follow up with shows in the UK & Japan. They’ll then embark on a summer run throughout Europe combining arena and amphitheatre shows playing with Judas Priest & Foreigner and at some of the most famous and coveted festivals such as Graspop Belgium and Hellfest France.

And much more is on the horizon: Fans in the US, Canada, Australia and South America need not worry: The Dead Daisies will be coming for you in 2021 - you can count on it!!

"We are also thrilled to have special guests, UK band Those Damn Crows joining us on the tour! So get ready to turn it up, Get Out of Your House and come’n’ ROCK with us. DON’T MISS IT!"

2021 dates:

February

3 - Turock - Essen, Germany

4 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

6 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

7 - Capitol - Hannover, Germany

9 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

10 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

11 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

13 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia

16 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

18 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

19 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

21 - CCO - Lyon, France

23 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain

24 - BUT - Madrid, Spain

25 - Totem - Pamplona, Spain

28 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France

March

1 - Trabendo - Paris, France

3 - Dynamo - Zürich, Switzerland

5 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

6 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

9 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark *

11 - Slakt Kyrkan - Stockholm, Sweden *

12 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden *

14 - Vulkan Arena - Oslo, Norway *

(Special guest: Those Damn Crows, *except on these dates)