THE DEAD DAISIES Launch Official Fan Club, The Deadsies

Check out the video below as John Corabi and Marco Mendoza announce the launch of The Deadsies, the official The Dead Daisies fan club, run by fans for fans. Become part of the Daisies family - it's free! All info can be found here.

"Join and enjoy unique content, designed exclusively just for you," says The Dead Daisies. "We want to you be the first one to know all the band’s activity, we want you to have exclusive merchandise, we want you to enjoy discounts on the official merchandise, we want you to have priority to attend to events… and much more! But especially, we want to have direct communication with you.

We feel that a fan club should be free, just like Meet & Greets, and a band shouldn’t charge for this. You can subscribe and become a member absolutely free. For those of you that want a little bit extra – a cool membership package, some great merch and signed photo of your favorite band member – you can order the Fan Club package through our webstore for a very attractive price.

We’re thrilled to get this official fan club off the ground, and we’re excited about changing the game for our fans and it helping us engaging with you guys even more.

Thank you very much for your trust,

The Dead Daisies"

The Dead Daisies will begin their Live & Louder World Tour on Friday, June 2nd in Germany. The complete routing is as listed:

June

2 - Rock Hard Festival - Gelsenkirchen, Germany

3 - Rock In Vienna - Vienna, Austria

4 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

5 - Ddruso - Bergamo, Italy

6 - Dynamo - Zürich, Switzerland

8 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

9 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden

11 - Download Festival - Donnington, United Kingdom

12 - Liquid Room - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

14 - Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

16 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

20 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

21 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

23 - Harley Days Festival - Hamburg, Germany

25 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

26 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

27 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

28 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

July

1 - Freigericht Rockt Festival - Freigericht, Germany

5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan

6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

12 - Opera de Arame - Curitiba, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

13 - Carioca Club - Sao Paulo, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

15 - Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina

16 - Vorterix Rosario - Santa Fe, Argentina

19 - Club Chocolate - Santiago, Chile

21 - El Plaza Condesa - Mexico City, Mexico

August

3 - Woodstock Poland - Kostrzyn, Poland

10 - Arcada Theatre - Chicago, IL

11 - Shelter at Saint Andrews - Detroit, MI

12 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON

16 - House Of Independence - Asbury Park, NJ

17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV