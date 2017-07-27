THE DEAD DAISIES - Live & Louder World Tour In Santiago, Mexico City; Video Recap

Earlier this month, The Dead Daisies brought their Live & Louder World Tour to Santiago, Chile and Mexico City, Mexico. The band has since issued a pair of highlight reels.

"Santiago, our first Chilean show was more than amazing and we want to say thank you with your very own recap video! It’s been so awesome finally having the chance to play some acoustic sets and an all amped-up headline show for you guys! Thank you for coming out and having a big and sweaty party with us! You rock! We even found time for some sight-seeing. Cathedral Metropolitana de Santiago is more than impressive and we really enjoyed our walk at the town square! Chile, you’re beautiful and we’d love to come back here as soon as possible. We’ll never forget this trip!"

"What a trip, Mexico! Our first stay in your beautiful capital was short but all the sweeter! And what better way to celebrate our awesome time with you guys than with a video just for you! You guys have shown us so much love and so much heartfelt passion for rock ’n’ roll, we’re still overwhelmed by it all! Looking at all those smiling faces really makes us want to hop on the next flight and come right back! Thanks again for a truly amazing time, Mexico. We really hope to see you all again soon!"

In other news, The Dead Daisies have announced a monumental return to Woodstock Poland, featuring in a gripping headline performance at a special Concert For Freedom with The Gorzow Philharmonic Orchestra on August 3rd.

Founder & President of Woodstock Poland, Jurek Owsiak has the following thoughts on The Dead Daisies and their return to his festival: “Woodstock 1969 became an incredible spark which inspired all freedom thinkers of the world to face their biggest challenge yet - striving to achieve freedom, independence, truth, and try to build a true fraternity of people across the globe. For people in Poland, it became an inspiration to take a very important step on the road to regaining freedom and true independence. It was thanks to music, thanks to artists, who gave voice to our dreams which, 25 years ago, resulted in the creation of Polish solidarity and our Polish independence. We are so proud to say that it has been 23 years since we began to send the message of peace. It is especially important in such turbulent times as now.

“We are very grateful that thanks to artists like you, and amazing initiatives like The Dead Daisies and their songs about freedom, we are able to nurture and develop these everlasting ideals. The spirit of freedom permeates the globe, unstoppable like the wind, and it reminds us that despite the different skin colors or creeds we are all united by the ideals of Love, Friendship, and Music.”

In the middle of a world tour supporting the release of their new live album - Live & Louder, Doug Aldrich said the following: “We are very, very, excited to be involved in the Woodstock Festival again this year. We will be performing with a sixty-piece orchestra!! It has been a big dream to do that! The Dead Daisies set list is going to be a one off special in the name of Peace & Freedom just for this show. Can't wait!!”

Alongside the announcement, The Dead Daisies are releasing a new video today for “With You And I”, which was fittingly filmed at the band’s inaugural performance at the Woodstock Festival last summer. It features imagery in line with values that the world seems to have sadly forgotten.

Singer John Corabi: “I think the lyrics to "With You And I" are especially relevant at the moment, you can't turn the TV on and NOT see some sort of human decay anymore. We're battling each other in so many ways, it's disturbing. Be it political party differences, the struggle of black vs. white, religious differences, terrorism, famine, disease, pollution, climate change, etc. - nobody is working TOGETHER in any way to find answers to these issues, and communicate as adults!”

Remaining dates on The Dead Daisies' Live & Louder World Tour are as listed:

August

3 - Woodstock Poland - Kostrzyn, Poland

10 - Arcada Theatre - Chicago, IL

11 - Shelter at Saint Andrews - Detroit, MI

12 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON

16 - House Of Independence - Asbury Park, NJ

17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV

Lineup:

Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) - guitars

John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream) - vocals

David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink) - guitars

Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) - bass

Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner) - drums