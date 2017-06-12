THE DEAD DAISIES - Live & Louder World Tour, Week 1 In Europe; Video Recap
June 12, 2017, an hour ago
"Europe, the first week of our Live & Louder World Tour was amazing," says The Dead Daisies. "Thank you all so much for giving us a warm welcome in Gelsenkirchen and for rocking with us in Vienna, Bergamo, Zurich and at our sold out show in Karlsruhe - we had a blast and cannot wait for all the other fantastic shows to come!"
Check out the official highlight reel:
Remaining dates on The Dead Daisies' Live & Louder World Tour are as listed:
June
12 - Liquid Room - Edinburgh, United Kingdom
14 - Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands
16 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France
17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
20 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany
21 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany
23 - Harley Days Festival - Hamburg, Germany
25 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria
26 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria
27 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria
28 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary
29 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic
July
1 - Freigericht Rockt Festival - Freigericht, Germany
5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan
6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan
12 - Opera de Arame - Curitiba, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)
13 - Carioca Club - Sao Paulo, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)
15 - Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina
16 - Vorterix Rosario - Santa Fe, Argentina
19 - Club Chocolate - Santiago, Chile
21 - El Plaza Condesa - Mexico City, Mexico
August
3 - Woodstock Poland - Kostrzyn, Poland
10 - Arcada Theatre - Chicago, IL
11 - Shelter at Saint Andrews - Detroit, MI
12 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON
16 - House Of Independence - Asbury Park, NJ
17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY
18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD
19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA
20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN
23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX
25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA
27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV