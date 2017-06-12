THE DEAD DAISIES - Live & Louder World Tour, Week 1 In Europe; Video Recap

"Europe, the first week of our Live & Louder World Tour was amazing," says The Dead Daisies. "Thank you all so much for giving us a warm welcome in Gelsenkirchen and for rocking with us in Vienna, Bergamo, Zurich and at our sold out show in Karlsruhe - we had a blast and cannot wait for all the other fantastic shows to come!"

Check out the official highlight reel:

Remaining dates on The Dead Daisies' Live & Louder World Tour are as listed:

June

12 - Liquid Room - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

14 - Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

16 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

20 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

21 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

23 - Harley Days Festival - Hamburg, Germany

25 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

26 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

27 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

28 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

July

1 - Freigericht Rockt Festival - Freigericht, Germany

5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan

6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

12 - Opera de Arame - Curitiba, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

13 - Carioca Club - Sao Paulo, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

15 - Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina

16 - Vorterix Rosario - Santa Fe, Argentina

19 - Club Chocolate - Santiago, Chile

21 - El Plaza Condesa - Mexico City, Mexico

August

3 - Woodstock Poland - Kostrzyn, Poland

10 - Arcada Theatre - Chicago, IL

11 - Shelter at Saint Andrews - Detroit, MI

12 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON

16 - House Of Independence - Asbury Park, NJ

17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV