THE DEAD DAISIES - Live & Louder World Tour, Week 3 In Europe; Video Recap

"Europe, we're speechless," says The Dead Daisies. "Week #3 of our Live & Louder World Tour got even crazier than we could've imagined: From a sold out, blazing hot show in Vauréal to huge festival gigs and otherworldly creatures at Graspop Metal Meeting and Hellfest Open Air Festival - it's been one hell of a ride!"



"Not to mention our sweat-dripping club shows alongside the magnificent ladies of Thundermother in Nuremberg and Leipzig. All that and we still managed to get up close and personal with you at our acoustic gigs. Wow! And we're not done yet by far!"



"In fact, we're all looking forward to meeting old friends and making new ones at our upcoming shows in Germany, Austria, Hungary, and The Czech Republic. Once more, we want to thank each and every one of you for coming to our shows, spreading the word, and sharing your love of rock 'n' roll with us. Because that's what it's all about after all."

Check out the official highlight reel:

In other news, high octane, rip-roaring hard rockers The Dead Daisies announce a monumental return to Woodstock Poland, featuring in a gripping headline performance at a special Concert For Freedom with The Gorzow Philharmonic Orchestra on August 3rd.

Founder & President of Woodstock Poland, Jurek Owsiak has the following thoughts on The Dead Daisies and their return to his festival: “Woodstock 1969 became an incredible spark which inspired all freedom thinkers of the world to face their biggest challenge yet - striving to achieve freedom, independence, truth, and try to build a true fraternity of people across the globe. For people in Poland, it became an inspiration to take a very important step on the road to regaining freedom and true independence. It was thanks to music, thanks to artists, who gave voice to our dreams which, 25 years ago, resulted in the creation of Polish solidarity and our Polish independence. We are so proud to say that it has been 23 years since we began to send the message of peace. It is especially important in such turbulent times as now.

“We are very grateful that thanks to artists like you, and amazing initiatives like The Dead Daisies and their songs about freedom, we are able to nurture and develop these everlasting ideals. The spirit of freedom permeates the globe, unstoppable like the wind, and it reminds us that despite the different skin colors or creeds we are all united by the ideals of Love, Friendship, and Music.”

In the middle of a world tour supporting the release of their new live album - Live & Louder, Doug Aldrich said the following: “We are very, very, excited to be involved in the Woodstock Festival again this year. We will be performing with a sixty-piece orchestra!! It has been a big dream to do that! The Dead Daisies set list is going to be a one off special in the name of Peace & Freedom just for this show. Can't wait!!”

Alongside the announcement, The Dead Daisies are releasing a new video today for “With You And I”, which was fittingly filmed at the band’s inaugural performance at the Woodstock Festival last summer. It features imagery in line with values that the world seems to have sadly forgotten.

Singer John Corabi: “I think the lyrics to "With You And I" are especially relevant at the moment, you can't turn the TV on and NOT see some sort of human decay anymore. We're battling each other in so many ways, it's disturbing. Be it political party differences, the struggle of black vs. white, religious differences, terrorism, famine, disease, pollution, climate change, etc. - nobody is working TOGETHER in any way to find answers to these issues, and communicate as adults!”

Remaining dates on The Dead Daisies' Live & Louder World Tour are as listed:

June

25 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

26 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

27 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

28 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

July

1 - Freigericht Rockt Festival - Freigericht, Germany

5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan

6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

12 - Opera de Arame - Curitiba, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

13 - Carioca Club - Sao Paulo, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

15 - Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina

16 - Vorterix Rosario - Santa Fe, Argentina

19 - Club Chocolate - Santiago, Chile

21 - El Plaza Condesa - Mexico City, Mexico

August

3 - Woodstock Poland - Kostrzyn, Poland

10 - Arcada Theatre - Chicago, IL

11 - Shelter at Saint Andrews - Detroit, MI

12 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON

16 - House Of Independence - Asbury Park, NJ

17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV

Lineup:

Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) - guitars

John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream) - vocals

David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink) - guitars

Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) - bass

Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner) - drums