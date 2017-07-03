THE DEAD DAISIES - Live & Louder World Tour, Week 4 In Europe; Video Recap

"What a wild ride it’s been, Europe," says The Dead Daisies. "We had so much fun coming back and playing our music for you, getting to reunite with old friends and meeting so many amazing new people! It’s always crazy to look back at all the different places we got to see and we feel tremendously lucky to call you our family!"



"This week must’ve been one of the most intense ones on the tour: Four sold-out shows, rocking out on a boat, power-cuts, sweaty jams and masterful lake jumps. It really was the full package."



"Our stay is almost over now and we’re heading to play the last show on European soil for a while. So it is with a bit of a heavy heart that we present to you our last video recap for this leg of our Live & Louder World Tour 2017. Thanks for all the great moments, Europe. We promise we won’t be long! Spread the word and keep the rock rolling!"





"These past four weeks have been a tremendous experience! We’re headed back to the airport now but we already miss all of you!"



"From the bottom of our hearts: Thank you so much to everyone who came out to our shows, thanks to everyone involved in making these shows happen in the first place, thanks to everyone supporting us throughout this tour, thanks for getting Live & Louder with us!"



"Last night, we played our last European show of the tour at the Freigericht Rockt Open Air in Germany. Such a great festival and a beautiful way to conclude this leg of our World Tour."



"But worry not: The Daisies train is rolling at full steam and there ain’t no stopping in sight!

We’ve got killer shows coming up in Japan, the US, and more! Stay tuned and keep on rocking, everybody! We’ll be back to tour Europe & the UK in 2018."

Seeing as tomorrow is July 4th, The Dead Daisies wanted to not only celebrate Independence Day but freedom around the world.

Bassist Marco Mendoza sums it up nicely: “My career as a musician has allowed me to travel around the world quite a few times to experience different lands and cultures. Back in the USA we live with the abundance of life and freedom unequalled anywhere else and that’s a fact! On July 4th let’s fly the flag high and celebrate Independence Day and all it stands for!!! I for one am thankful and grateful to be able to live in the US OF A!!! The land of the free & the home of the brave!! VIVA THE USA and VIVA LA ROCK!!!!”

To that end, the band has announced the release of an American classic, “We’re An American Band”, in celebration of Independence Day and all it stands for. They will also drop a little video for it on July 4th.

Singer John Corabi: “We first did "American Band" by Grand Funk Railroad for our troops in South Korea. We wanted to bring a little bit of something "American" to our men and women in uniform, and give them a taste of home. So, what better way than a classic American tune by a legendary American band. The song went over so well we decided to keep playing it and subsequently recorded it for our Live And Louder album. Enjoy the Daisies version, the video, and your FREEDOM the troops are fighting for on this celebration of our independence as a young, sovereign nation!!!”

Guitarist Doug Aldrich: “Hey Friends!!! We are dropping a new song to celebrate the 4th of July. For me, I think it's a time to remember and appreciate the Freedom that all of our own countries provide for us. Stay strong and let the music move ya!”

Fresh from their European tour playing at some of the biggest rock festivals and sold-out headline shows, culminating in beyond capacity headline performances in Salzburg, Budapest, Prague and Japan, the band are making their way to the USA. Don’t miss them on their first-ever North American headline tour entitled The Dirty Dozen, marching across the US in August.

Find the band’s tour schedule here.