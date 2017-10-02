THE DEAD DAISIES - Live Video Of "Let It Be" Dedicated To "People Who Lost Their Lives, Families. Loved Ones, Through Needless And Senseless Violence"

"In light of everything that's happened over the last days, we wanted to dedicate this video to all the people who have lost their lives, their families and loved ones, through needless and senseless violence," says The Dead Daisies.

"We recently played a Concert for Peace at Woodstock, Poland, and want to share this video (of 'Let It Be', originally done by The Beatles) with everyone. Remember, it all starts With You & I."