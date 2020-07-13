THE DEAD DAISIES Lock In Global Deal With SPV; The Lockdown Sessions Digital EP Available Friday; Holy Ground Album Due In January

Sometimes things just fit - SPV and The Dead Daisies do exactly that. With 2020 being nothing short of unplannable, resulting in an unavoidably postponed tour and album release, the Daisies have returned to their old stomping ground and are ready for an action-packed 2021.

Comments SPV Label Manager Olly Hahn: “We’re proud and happy to continue to work with this fantastic act after our successful collaboration over recent years. The combination of The Dead Daisies and SPV is and will continue to be a recipe for success!”

The Dead Daisies add: “No place like home and we are where we belong, ready for the next exciting chapter, our best yet!”

Kicking things off is a digital EP, The Lockdown Sessions, which drops on July 17, featuring four acoustic tracks, which are exclusive to this EP.

“As soon as it had become clear that our tour and album release would have to be postponed until 2021, we recorded these acoustic tracks with our fans in mind. The Lockdown Sessions is our way to stay in touch with everyone despite the global restrictions”, explains David Lowy.

As Glenn Hughes has said for decades: “Love is the answer & music is the healer, lets rock n’ roll together.”

The Lockdown Sessions contains four tracks: "Unspoken", "Righteous Days" and an amazing version of the Humble Pie-classic "30 Days In The Hole" with these three exclusive unplugged versions also featuring as powerful rock tracks on the upcoming album, Holy Ground. The EP rounds out with a stripped back version of "Fortunate Son" featuring drummer Deen Castronovo on lead vocals.

The Lockdown Sessions unmistakably proves that Glenn Hughes has already added his distinctive sound to The Dead Daisies. “As we all know, Glenn is a fantastic bassist and vocalist who is rightly referred to as ‘The Voice Of Rock’. We really enjoyed ourselves with him at the studio and can hardly wait to present the new songs and current line-up live on stage.” - David Lowy

The Lockdown Sessions tracklisting:

"Unspoken" (acoustic version)

"Fortunate Son" (live)

"Righteous Days" (acoustic version)

"30 Days In The Hole" (acoustic version)

No doubt about it: from now on the band’s fans will be impatiently counting the days until January 2021 which will see the band release their new album Holy Ground as well as kick-off their eagerly-awaited world tour; their first with this new lineup.

Lineup:

Glenn Hughes - Vocals, Bass

Doug Aldrich - Guitar

David Lowy - Guitar

Deen Castronovo - Drums, Vocals