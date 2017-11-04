THE DEAD DAISIES Name DEEN CASTRONOVO As New Drummer

The Dead Daisies have announced that Deen Castronovo is joining the band as their new drummer.

"Deen is here in Nashville with us where we are beginning the recording of the new album today," reads a statement from the band. "We’d like to thank Brian Tichy who has decided to pursue other projects next year. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours. We cannot wait for you guys to hear this new album we are working on! It will be a real bone-shaker!"

Deen Castronovo is best known as the drummer for Journey, who he played with from 1998 to 2015. He's also played with Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Vai, and G//Z/R to name but a few. And of course, Deen plays in Revolution Saints with The Dead Daisies lead guitarist Doug Aldrich, who just released their new album, Light In The Dark.