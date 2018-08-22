THE DEAD DAISIES - North American Tour, Video Recap Week One

"What on earth was THAT, guys?" asks The Dead Daisies. "Our first week in The US has been a massive success, and we’re having an absolute blast playing for you!"

"Naturally, our shows at Guitar Center are quickly becoming a staple in our repertoire and you guys are all over those RSVPs. We love catching up and seeing a ton of new faces as well. These shows really give us a chance to get to know all of you even better, and doing it with a partner like Guitar Center gives us a chance to connect with even more people. Can’t wait for the rest of these dates!"

"After hitting Cleveland OH, Fort Wayne IN, Joliet IL, Flint MI, and Louisville KY, we’re concluding the first part of our US tour with a show in Rochester NY tonight before crossing the border to Canada. Before we do so, check out this awesome footage from week one of our US tour, and don’t worry - there’s lots more where that came from."

The Dead Daisies are currently touring North America, in support of their new album Burn It Down, alongside special guests Dizzy Reed's Hookers & Blow. Remaining dates are as listed:

August

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

23 - London, ON - Harris Park

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

September

1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre