THE DEAD DAISIES - North American Tour, Video Recap Week Three

"We can’t believe we’ve just smashed through week three," says The Dead Daisies. "Every day is a wild ride on this Burn It Down Tour and it’s all thanks to our TDD family!"

"Thank you all for coming to watch our acoustic DaisyLand shows at Guitar Center over this past week, hanging out with us and sharing your rockin’ stories, it’s the reason we do what we do! Make sure you invite your friends along, everyone is welcome at DaisyLand. Keep sending through your artwork and stories, we love reading them and sharing them with all The Dead Daisies family!"

"This week has seen us travel across the states of New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio with shows in New York, Warrendale, Cincinnati, Lancaster and Albany! And wow, The Dead Daisies family sure know how to rock’n’roll!"

"We’re back on the road and ready to bring the rock to more cities across the US. While we travel, check out this awesome video from the third week of our Burn It Down Tour."

The Dead Daisies are currently touring North America, in support of their new album Burn It Down, alongside special guests Dizzy Reed's Hookers & Blow. Remaining dates are as listed:

September

6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre