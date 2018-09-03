THE DEAD DAISIES - North American Tour, Video Recap Week Two

"Guys, we’re confused - has it been two weeks already?" asks The Dead Daisies. "Feels like yesterday that we touched down in Cleveland for our first show of this tour, but here we are with another week down, having played a show in Rochester before crossing the border into Canada."

"Up North, we visited London, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal, and needless to say we brought DaisyLand right along with us in the form of more exclusive acoustic shows at local music stores Steve's Music and Long & McQuade."

"These DaisyLand performances have been absolutely incredible and a great opportunity to get to know all of you in person. We really do appreciate each and every one of you coming out to these, bringing your memorabilia (and awesome questions for the Q&As), and then heading over to the venues to do it all over again. We love our Daisies family and really hope you enjoy these little pieces of DaisyLand as much as we do!"

"This tour has been absolutely crazy so far: With so many DaisyLand shows on top of our regular rock shows, no wonder we’re getting DIZZY - pun intended! Check out the fantastic footage of our second week on the road in the US and Canada."

Tomorrow, Tuesday September 4th, The Dead Daisies will be doing a Facebook Q&A live from Nashville at 5pm local time. "We can't wait to answer all your questions so tune in and we'll see you there," says the band.

The Dead Daisies are currently touring North America, in support of their new album Burn It Down, alongside special guests Dizzy Reed's Hookers & Blow. Remaining dates are as listed:

September

4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre