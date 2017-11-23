THE DEAD DAISIES - "Options Are Always Good"

The Dead Daisies take you inside the recording studio as they work on their new album with producer Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Buckcherry) in Nashville, TN.

"Day 14 in the studio. Watch Deen Castronovo kill it on drums, John Corabi laying down some vocals and Doug Aldrich banging out one hell of a solo! This album is going to rock!"

"Day 17: David Lowy laying down some mean, heavy riffs and John Corabi putting the finishing touches on his lyrics."

Five previous behind the scenes clips can be seen below.