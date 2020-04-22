THE DEAD DAISIES Perform Acoustic Version Of "Unspoken" From Quarantine; Video

The Dead Daisies have released the video below, featuring Glenn Hughes, Doug Aldrich and David Lowy performing an acoustic version of their "Unspoken" single while in quarantine.

"Unspoken" is the first single from the newly revamped lineup of The Dead Daisies featuring vocalist / bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), lead guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English), and rhythm guitarist David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink). Check out the official lyric video:

Having signed a global deal with Spinefarm Records - the home of hard rock and metal within the Universal Music Group - The Dead Daisies are influenced by '70s and early '80s rock. The band's sound is soulful and accessible with stellar musicianship and pulverizing live shows; equal parts of Aerosmith, Bad Company and Foreigner, The Dead Daisies comprise of muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, big choruses, powerful melodies and strong hooks.

"We’re thrilled to be releasing our upcoming album in collaboration with Spinefarm Records. This album is very important to us and we all felt we needed to take the next step not only musically but also from a label perspective. Along with Jonas, Maria, Dante and the rest of the Spinefarm team, it's time to crank up the engines and get to work on this next chapter with Glenn. So come to a show, enjoy the ride and ROCK with us, we can’t wait for you to hear it!!," the band says.

Spinefarm General Manager - Worldwide Jonas Nachsin echoes that sentiment, saying, "We are very excited to partner with The Dead Daisies on their newest and best album yet. With the addition of Glenn Hughes, all the work they've been putting in over the last few years will realize its full potential with this release. As we've been steadily adding both new and career artists to the Spinefarm roster, we extend a big welcome to The Dead Daisies on joining our rock 'farm."

Details on the forthcoming album, including title, release date and artwork, will be shared soon. Meanwhile, check out insightful clips from Studios La Fabrique in the South of France, where The Dead Daisies recorded their fifth album with producer Ben Grosse (Dream Theater, Marilyn Manson, Sevendust).