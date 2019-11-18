THE DEAD DAISIES - Pre-Production Wrap Video

"It's a wrap," says The Dead Daisies, in regard to the pre-production efforts for their new album. "It was a blast, can't wait to get back in December." Check out the just-released video, filmed at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France.

Last week, The Dead Daisies - featuring lead guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English), bassist and singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), and rhythm guitarist David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink) - issued a video dubbed, "Recording Chapter One - Week One".

The Dead Daises have released a new song, "Righteous Days", which can be heard on the band's official website, and via the video below:

Addressing the lineup change, The Dead Daisies issued the following statement: "The Dead Daisies are a musical collective, whose members come together through a common love for great rock music. It’s a living, breathing, musical organism with the credo, 'Rock is indeed alive & well!'

From the band’s inception, the idea was for members to bring their own ideas to the table but also have the flexibility to come and go when working on their other projects. Both John Corabi and Marco Mendoza are, and always will be, a part of The Dead Daisies musical family, but at this point in time they have decided to do some work on their own solo projects.

Get out there, live your life and just enjoy the music!!"