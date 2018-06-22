THE DEAD DAISIES Premier Official Music Video For "Dead And Gone" Single

The Dead Daisies have released a new single and music video for "Dead And Gone", one of the crowd favourites off their latest, chart-topping album Burn It Down.

The video combines classic performance elements intertwined with appearances from the Undead, which were created, filmed and edited by legendary horror visionary Tony Valenzuela (Black Box TV, Villisca).

During the last run of shows in Europe and when in Berlin, the band filmed the performance sequences at Black Box Music (Rammstein, 30 Seconds To Mars, Linkin Park, Marilyn Manson) with the zombie footage being shot, so to speak, in Los Angeles at the mythical Daisyland studios.

This also marks the official kick-off to the band’s new Daisyland platform, which invites everyone from around the world to be a part of the band’s journey. From day one, The Dead Daisies wanted to provide all lovers of rock music with a place to hang out, have a blast and enjoy the vibe without being ripped off for the experience. Daisyland is that place!

Singer John Corabi about “Dead And Gone”: “'Dead And Gone' is one of those tracks that must be played LOUD!!! It’s got a great groove, and it’s basically about living life, (responsibly) having fun, and not letting ANYBODY judge you for wanting to have a great time!!!!”

The previous single "Rise Up" is still climbing the US Active Rock Charts and being used extensively in NASCAR promotional campaigns across the US.

The band are about to embark on their second Japanese headline tour followed by a stint of European headline shows and festivals with KISS, Joe Satriani, The Scorpions and Guns N' Roses. August sees the band return to North America for a month long run with long-time mate and current GN'R keyboard player Dizzy Reed and his Hookers & Blow.

The album Burn It Down has entered the charts around the world. Led by a #6 in the US Billboard Heatseekers Chart, a #10 in the prestigious German Media Control Charts, #12 in the US Hard Music Charts, #14 in the UK Sales Charts, #15 in both Switzerland and Austria as well as numerous other chart entries around the world, the album very much delivered on the promise of “Burning down everything in its path!”

At radio, the single “Rise Up” has been added to massive playlists worldwide. The track is climbing the US-airplay charts (currently #35 at Active Rock), is on huge stations in Germany, Italy, France, Sweden and Spain as well as UK’s Planet Rock Radio adding both the single and the teaser track “Resurrected” to their A-Playlist.

The Dead Daisies are: Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream), Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), Deen Castronovo (Bad English, Journey) and David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).