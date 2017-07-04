THE DEAD DAISIES Release “We’re An American Band” Music Video In Celebration Of Independence Day

The Dead Daisies announce the release of an American classic, “We’re An American Band”, in celebration of Independence Day and all it stands for. Watch the video for the song below.

Says singer John Corabi: “We first did "American Band" by Grand Funk Railroad for our troops in South Korea. We wanted to bring a little bit of something "American" to our men and women in uniform, and give them a taste of home. So, what better way than a classic American tune by a legendary American band. The song went over so well we decided to keep playing it and subsequently recorded it for our "Live and Louder" album. Enjoy the Daisies version, the video, and your FREEDOM the troops are fighting for on this celebration of our independence as a young, sovereign nation!!!”

Fresh from their European Tour playing at some of the biggest Rock Festivals and sold-out headline shows, culminating in beyond capacity headline performances in Salzburg, Budapest, Prague and Japan, the band are making their way to the US. Don’t miss them on their first-ever North American Headline Tour, entitled The Dirty Dozen, marching across the US in August.

