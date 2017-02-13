THE DEAD DAISIES Reveal Their Dream Cover Song In New Video
February 13, 2017, 39 minutes ago
Three members of The Dead Daisies - bassist Marco Mendoza, guitarist David Lowy, and singer John Corabi - reveal their dream cover song in the following video - and John even has a great story from his Mötley Crüe days.
Later this year The Dead Daisies will release a live album, Live & Louder, check out a video preview:
Catch The Dead Daisies live in concert:
June
2 - Rock Hard Festival - Gelsenkirchen, Germany
9 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden
11 - Download Festival - Wisbech, United Kingdom
17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
July
1 - Freigericht Rockt Open Air - Altenmittlau, Germany
5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan
6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan